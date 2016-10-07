TOPICS

New Delhi wants action against Pakistan-based terror outfits engaged in cross-border attacks

India said on Thursday that international failure to act against terror would send a “dangerous message” and sought “action” against the Pakistan-based terror outfits.

The Ministry of External Affairs urged the international community to “nudge” Pakistan to act against terrorists responsible for cross-border attacks even as a debate broke out in Pakistan on the need to crack down on the terror groups. “We conveyed to the 1267 Committee of the United Nations that it is expected to proscribe Masood Azhar under the 1267 Sanction Regime on the basis of our submission. This would help send a strong signal to all terror groups that the international community is no longer going to pursue, or tolerate, selective approaches to terrorism,” said Vikas Swarup, spokesperson of the Ministry.

