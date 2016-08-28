India is planning a major diplomatic outreach ahead of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly in order to push through the ‘Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism’ (CCIT) that addresses, among other things, the issue of Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism in south Asia.

A highly placed diplomatic source told The Hindu that India will brief visiting Peter Thomson, President-elect of UN General Assembly, on CCIT, and launch the campaign during the September 13-18 Non Aligned Movement summit in Venezuela.

“Global mood on the Comprehensive Convention against International Terrorism [CCIT] will be tested in NAM summit in Venezuela, which is just prior to United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] and following India’s interactions at the NAM, the tactics for the CCIT will be fine tuned for UNGA,” said the official.

The run-up to the UNGA session has been tense after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed “deep concern” over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan reached out to the OIC over the issue.

India, the official said, was aware of growing interest of UN in the global convention against terrorism and added: “Given the number of terror attacks globally, terrorism has moved up UN’s agenda and many states are restless and desire UN to take a more active role.” Interactions with Mr. Thomson, MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said on Friday, would be used to brief him on India’s “priorities” in the UN.

A source indicated that India’s strategy for the CCIT is independent of its strategy to counter Pakistan on Kashmir as it is a bilateral issue.