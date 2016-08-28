India and Pakistan should continue a dialogue process to address their differences and issues, including Kashmir, the U.S. has said as it asked the two nations to refrain from indulging in rhetoric.

“What I would say that the extent to which both countries are seeking to continue a dialogue process that will do more to address concerns and tensions than perhaps other approaches. So I would just say that it is our hope and our counsel to [the two] continue to push forward on a process of talks between the two governments to try to address concerns,” a senior State Department official said.

The U.S. also said that with respect to the issues emanating from Kashmir, that it believed that it was something that the two countries need to determine through the dialogue. — PTI