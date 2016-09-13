Leaders discuss greater collaboration in areas of defence and security

India and Mauritius on Tuesday extended their collaboration to the areas of defence and security, as discussions on a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement (CECPA) between the two countries restarted.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met visiting Finance Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

She appreciated Mr. Jugnauth for visiting India on his first tour abroad which was in keeping with the “very special blood relationship” between India and Mauritius, official sources said.

Sources said the two countries are finalising an MoU under which the Metro Express project and other projects announced by Mr. Jugnauth in his budget could begin.

The long-standing request from Mauritius for restarting negotiations on CECPA and PTA (preferential trade agreement) was discussed yesterday in Port Louis, they added.

Ms. Swaraj thanked Mr. Jugnauth for the decision that had made the protocol on amendment of the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention (DTAC) possible. She said, it had added to Mauritius’ financial credentials.

Call for greater collaboration

Both leaders called for greater collaboration in the areas of defence and security. India has offered to provide assistance, in terms of hydrographic surveys, sources said.

The two leaders also discussed concerns over terrorism and agreed to increase their collaboration in this area.

Mr. Jugnauth also reiterated Mauritius’ support for India’s UNSC membership bid.

Other outcomes

The construction of a World Hindi Secretariat in Mauritius also featured in the discussion. Ms. Swaraj invited Mauritius’ participation in the forthcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).