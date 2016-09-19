Pakistan’s experts claimed on Sunday that the attack on the army camp in Uri was an attempt to divert attention from Pakistan’s campaign against Indian police action in Kashmir.

“The timing of the attack is as expected since Nawaz Sharif has left for U.N. Security Council in New York where he will be raising the issue of Indian use of brutal force over the last few months in Kashmir,” said Dr Najam Rafique of the Islamabad Institute of Strategic Studies.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, Dr Rafique said his observations might seem like a “conspiracy theory” but were not without basis.

The attack drew a flurry of responses from Pakistan politicians and policy makers on various social network platforms. Sheikh Rashid, leader of the Awami Muslim League and a member of the National Assembly, endorsed a number of Twitter messages that praised the attack in Uri connecting it with the situation in the Kashmir valley.