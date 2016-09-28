Highly placed sources said the Uri incident was not on the agenda talks.

India and China held their first high level dialogue on counter-terrorism and security on Tuesday, amid New Delhi’s concerted effort to term Pakistan as the epicenter of global terrorism.

The talks were co-chaired by R.N. Ravi, Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee and Mr. Wang Yongqing, Secretary General of Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of China. The dialogue draws officials from multiple agencies connected with combating specific aspects of counter-terrorism.

An Indian embassy press statement, without going into specifics, said the discussions were held on the “international and regional security situation”.The two sides also exchanged information on respective policies, systems and laws to deal with terrorism.