Focus on NSG issue, ban on Masood Azhar

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart met in Hyderabad on Friday for a day-long discussion on improving bilateral ties, especially on the issue of India’s entry into the NSG (Nuclear Suppliers Group) and U.N. ban on terrorist Masood Azhar.

The meeting between Mr. Doval and Yang Jiechi is part of efforts to improve high-level interaction to deal with issues of mutual interest and concern. A former Foreign Minister, Mr. Yang was elevated to the rank of State Councillor over three years ago.

Bilateral ties between the two sides have been facing several challenges, ranging from China’s blocking of India’s entry into the NSG to the recent boycott in India against Chinese goods. All that is coming at a time when the Pakistani shadow is stretching further over India-China relations.

Despite India’s aggressive efforts, China is yet to relent on its opposition to New Delhi’s entry into the 48-member NSG. China has opposed the entry saying India has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, while suggesting that the NSG should have a common criteria for entry of non-NSG members, thus putting India and Pakistan at the same level.

Beijing’s technical hold in the U.N. on the ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar would expire in December, and India is hoping to persuade China to agree to its demand. Ever since the Pathankot airbase attack, India had wanted the U.N. to declare Azhar as a terrorist. However, in April, China used the technical hold to block the move.

China was expected to flag the issue of recent political calls for boycotting Chinese goods.

China was also expected to raise its objections to the visit of U.S. Ambassador Richard Verma to Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing considers Southern Tibet, and New Delhi’s move to permit Dalai Lama to visit the area.