After 16 years of a hunger strike, Sharmila faces her toughest test: make a mark in politics.

The momentous announcement last Tuesday by Irom Sharmila on joining electoral politics has evoked a mixed response at best with most responses being pessimistic.

Ms. Sharmila told The Hindu, “Since the government has turned a deaf ear to my 16-year demand for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), politics is only means left to achieve the goal. I will contest the January Assembly polls from my home constituency, Khurai. Besides I will challenge Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in his Thoubal constituency.”

Her fledgling party — the People Resurgence and Justice Alliance — has no MLA; the only prominent personality it has is Ms. Sharmila herself.

Perhaps she knows it will be tough going for her against a politician who has been dominating the scene for years, for she concedes, “The voters of the Thoubal constituency who are well looked after by Ibobi may not welcome me. They may even drive me out. But it needs to be examined whether people in other parts of the State got the same benefits and facilities.” Mr. Singh has nurtured Thoubal, which is right next to Imphal. In a State where chief ministers have had difficulty completing a single term in office, Mr. Singh has three terms under his belt.

Ms. Sharmila had launched a fast unto death on November 2, 2000, demanding the repeal of the AFSPA whose provisions are mostly abused to unleash a reign of terror among civilians. She ended her fast on August 18 in the court complex.

Reacting to her announcement to throw the gauntlet at him in his constituency, Mr. Singh told The Hindu that it was Ms. Sharmila’s democratic right to contest elections. “I have nothing more to say except to wish her the best of luck,” he said.

Reacting to the announcement, former Minister and now a senior BJP leader Nimaichand Luwang said, “Sharmila had carved a niche for herself as a human rights activist. It is quite a different field from politics. Besides, a person cannot win an election within a few months without even meeting the people.”

Potsangbam Dhanakumar, a retired IPS officer-turned-politician, said, “Personally, I feel that she will not shine in politics. It is also far-fetched to say that she will contest against the Chief Minister in Thoubal. In Manipur outsiders — people who don’t reside in the constituency they contest from — are never welcome.”

“During the November by-elections, G.Tonsana Sharma, a retired engineer, tried to join the fray in the Thangmeiband constitue- ncy though he is from another constituency. People did not even allow him to enter the area and begin campaigning. She [Sharmila] should remember it,” Mr. Dhanakumar said.

Other public figures, though they did not want to be quoted, echoed his view, and said she would not win in either constituency. While ending the fast, she had announced her intention to get married.

Though she did not mention the name of the person she was going to marry, people here assumed it was Desmond Countinho, a British citizen of Goan origin, who has been linked with her and who was assaulted in December 2014 outside the Imphal court by women activists who felt that he was taking Ms. Sharmila away from her campaign.

A woman activist said, “He held the hands of Sharmila inside the court room, which is something reprehensible in our society.”

Many of the women who had supported her, have distanced themselves from Ms. Sharmila. She had to return to the hospital room where she had been fasting even after the court ordered her release as she had no place to go to. Eventually some women allowed her to stay inside a voluntary institute near Imphal.

Many women said a person in her position could never win an election. The women activists who had supported her struggle are unhappy that she did not take them into confidence about her decision to end the fast. Ms Sharmila had bagged national and international awards and she was even to be nominated for the Nobel peace prize. Her relationship with a non-Manipuri when the State is demanding the implementation of the Inner Line Permit system has not gone down well locally.

Human rights activist and her long-time lawyer Khaidem Mani said, “To contest elections is her choice and I have no comment on it”. Yumnam Basanta, a resident of the Thoubal constituency said, “Ibobi is something like a living god among his voters. In 2012 elections seven insurgent groups had banned the Congress and Ibobi who was more concerned for the safety of the people refrained from electioneering. Still he won the election hands down. Though Hema Malini and other star campaigners had come to the constituency, the BJP candidate cut a sorry figure.”