In the vicinity, but a class apart

more-in

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Andrews Ganj, is different from DAV, Jangpura, in a lot of ways. With security guards, CCTV cameras and thorough checking at all entry and exit points on the premises, the school measures up to most of the expectations from parents regarding what a safe space should be.

The teachers can be seen queuing up the children and overseeing them on their way to school buses from the gate.

The school runs classes from I to XII just like DAV, but does it in two shifts. The first runs from 7 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. During these hours and beyond, there are five guards who work in shifts and at any given point in time, there are at least two of them present on the school premises. Between them they man three gates and it is here that KV stands out.

Restricted entry

Entry through the gates at DAV was unrestricted but here, you are stopped by guards who ask for the purpose of the visit and a few other basic queries. A student told The Hindu that two of the gates are used for entry and exit when classes commence or after school time is over. The third gate is located next to a bus stop and is selectively kept open when a large number of students have to take DTC buses.

The guard, Udaynarayan Dubey, asks the purpose of the visit and informs that entry will not be granted without authorisation. A student elaborates that even for parents, visits have to be scheduled in advance.

A teacher who wishes to see the parent of a student makes a note regarding the same in his or her school diary. The message has to be shown by a visiting parent and acts as a

gate pass.

Record checking

"It is rare but once in a while, the visitor is not a parent and comes for a personal visit to meet the teacher. The preferred way to go about it is that we call the teacher to the gate. But if that isn't possible, an entry is made in the register and the person is sent in," said Mr. Dubey.

Asserting that entry records are checked by the vice-principal twice a day, he showed this reporter the vice-principal's signature for the day.

The guard quickly added that the entry gate is under the surveillance of five CCTV cameras. The students say that all floors of the building have cameras and are continuously monitored by the administration.

However, The Hindu could not verify this claim as access to the premises was denied.