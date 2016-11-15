Laws enacted by legislature required to be given a purposive interpretation by courts: Justice Misra

Video conferencing facilities should be improved connecting courts and jails so that cases of undertrial prisoners can be effectively disposed, Supreme Court judge Justice Dipak Misra said on Monday.

Justice Misra’s voice resonated with a recent Supreme Court finding that prisons in the national capital, along with half a dozen States across the country, are overcrowded by over 150 per cent. Speaking at the 5th Dr. L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture, Justice Misra spoke on the long history of the Supreme Court’s contributions to moulding Indian jurisprudence and upholding the inviolable fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

Justice Misra, who is line for chief justiceship, said no system could progress by the act of legislating by Parliament. Laws enacted by the legislature required to be given a purposive interpretation by the courts. He spoke on the contributions of the Supreme Court in expanding constitutional boundaries.

Justice Misra said the trend of arbitration-friendly judgments delivered by courts in India was on the rise. Chief Justice of India Thakur had said alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration, mediation and conciliation would become effective only if backed by a robust justice delivery system steered by conventional courts.

The Chief Justice had said that courts should be able to hear and decide challenges to arbitration awards in a time-bound manner in a country where an average 18,000 judges deal with 50 million cases annually.