No help at hand: Inside the AIIMS Raj Gharia Dharamshala, a night shelter for patients and their relatives, in New Delhi on Saturday.

With donors running out of money, less privileged cancer patients at AIIMS are making do with less

It has been five days since 21-year-old Pramod Kumar, undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, got his first Rs 2000 note.

He has spent most of the week trying to exchange the newly minted note for smaller denominations.

“I come back from my treatment and spend the rest of the day worrying what to do about this note,” Mr. Kumar said.

His treatment and medicines are free at AIIMS, which still accepts the old notes. But what Mr Kumar needs to buy is outside the Institute — fruits, a glass of juice and other dietary prescriptions that are crucial to follow for cancer patients.

“I cannot buy more than a day’s supply of fruits because it goes bad or gets stolen. So far, I have not been able to get rid of this note,” said Mr. Kumar, a resident of Bareilly.

He came to Delhi with Rs 2500 in old notes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 8, pulled from circulation. The decision has compounded his miseries.

“I queued up at 4 a.m. At around 11 a.m., when my turn came, the banker gave me a single Rs 2000 note and said the old Rs 500 cannot be exchanged as they had run out of Rs 100 notes. It would have been easier to get smaller denominations if I were the only one with this problem. Shopkeepers here were helpful for the first week, but now smaller denomination notes are precious commodity,” Mr. Kumar said.

He is staying at a shelter run by AIIMS where the bed is rented out to patients requiring long term care at Rs. 20 for the first week and Rs 30 for the second week. “At the end of the second week, we have to vacate. Paying for the bed has also been a problem because we needed smaller denominations,” said Haider, whose wife is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

Eleven days after demonetisation, CanSupport, the city’s largest non-governmental organisation (NGO) working on improving the quality of life for terminally ill cancer patients, has not been able to find a solution for this cash crunch.

“At night shelters, day-to-day living has been affected. We are seeing a two pronged problem — first, donors who gave surplus cash (which enabled us to supply food to patients) are themselves running short. Second, the special dietary needs of patients are not being met. For now, they are just doing without because no one is giving them credit any more. The first week, they survived on goodwill but most of these patients are from out of town and vendors do not lend to people they do not know ,” said Nadira Chaturvedi, who works with CanSupport.