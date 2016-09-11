The petition seeks laws to protect honest officers who act in good faith and public interest

A delegation of the Central IAS Association on Sunday called on the Union Minister of State in the PMO to handover a petition asking the Centre to review some of the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, to ensure that ‘honest and sincere officers’ are not made scapegoats for ‘bona fide’ decisions taken in public interest in the course of discharge of their duties.

The meeting came against the backdrop of the recent suspension of senior officer in the Union Home Ministry following the renewal of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licence to the Islamic Preacher Zakir Nair's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

Last week, in a rare display of camaraderie, all the 15 Joint Secretaries associated with the Ministry petitioned the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a review of the decision to suspend senior IAS officer.

Their case was that G.K. Dwivedi is an honest officer whose integrity could not be questioned, and such moves by the government would be a “wrong signal, demoralising” others who take decisions in public interest in good faith.

In its representation to Mr. Singh, the IAS officers body requested the centre to immediately revoke the suspension of Mr. Dwivedi.

“G.K. Dwivedi is known for his integrity and hard work. In his last two years of his tenure he has implemented about 17 important initiatives of the government.”

Mr. Dwivedi, along with three of his junior officers, was suspended last week after the government found that the FCRA licence of an NGO run by Mr. Naik was renewed by the Home Ministry's Foreigners Division headed by Mr. Dwivedi despite several probes against Mr. Naik.

Sanjay Bhoosreddy, Honorary Secretary of the Central IAS Officers Association, told The Hindu after the meeting with Mr. Singh that in 2015 it had handed a similar petition voicing its concern over lack of legal protection, due to which both retired and serving officers of all cadres are facing great difficulties, apart from huge financial loss in fighting the cases and the social stigma.

“The cases in point are of Shri Shyamal Ghosh, Shri P.C. Parkh, Shri H.C. Gupta, Smt. Veena Rao and few others, all of whom are known to be officers of good reputation and are now retired”, the representation said.

The IAS body representatives contended that there should be a legal framework to ensure that sincere officers don’t feel shy or edgy in taking bold and innovative decisions.

“There is an urgent need to revisit the laws on the subject such as the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973. This Association suggested to the government that this protection should be available to both the working and retired officers, irrespective of the Service he or she belongs to,” it said.

Mr. Reddy said that the Minister was in agreement with the case made out by the body and promised into look into the issues raised. The IAS body intends to handover a draft framework law which could help protect honest officers of all services.

On his twitter account the Minister said, “Dr Jitendra Singh @DrJitendraSingh Delegation of Central IAS Officers' Association presented a memorandum highlighting some of their issues.

Last month, concerned over the case of the former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta, the IAS Officers body had planned to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make a representation on various issues related to problems faced by honest bureaucrats who take decisions in public interest.

On August 25, the Editor-in-Chief of the Tribune, Harish Khare, in his column noted, “The chilling news item was tucked away in an inside page. And not many newspapers had even bothered to publish the agency copy. But every honest, sincere and dedicated bureaucrat, serving or retired, must have felt a cold shudder down the spine as s/he read the news item: a former Coal Secretary, H.C. Gupta, who has found himself accused in the so-called coal scam, has told the court that he would rather “face the trial from inside the jail” than apply for bail. Mr Gupta told the CBI court that he was unable and unwilling to spare his limited financial resources on hiring legal counsel. For good measure, he declined the court's offer of legal aid.”

Simply put, this fine bureaucrat, whom everyone unhesitatingly certifies to be “the most honest officer” of his generation, has refused to cooperate with the judiciary-monitored sham that bogus righteousness has inflicted on the nation. In very measured words, Mr. Gupta told the court: “Whatever I did as Chairperson of the Screening Committee or as Secretary Coal was done with a clear conscience…I also believe that the coal block allocation was no scam. The Screening Committee did its job sincerely and in good faith.”

Mr. Bhoosreddy had said last month that the understanding of the office bearers of his Association is that Mr. Gupta, who has refused to engage any lawyer to fight his case, is not looking for financial aid but wants people to take up the larger issue of protection of honest civil servants who take and are required to take decisions in good faith.

“As things stand the matter is before the Court and there is very little even the government could do. However, we intend to meet the Prime Minister and make a representation for a mechanism to shield honest officers,” he said.