An Mi-17 helicopter of Indian Air Force today crash-landed near Mana village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Some persons onboard received minor injuries when the helicopter carrying 15 people, including crew members, crash-landed on Thastoli helipad near Mana, police sources said.

Prima-facie a technical fault led to the crash-landing, the sources said.

The chopper has been damaged in the incident, they said.