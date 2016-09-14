The Indian Air Force’s Jaguar aircraft on Tuesday caught fire minutes before take off at the Ambala airbase but the pilot got out safely.

Defence sources said the pilot spotted the fire during the take-off roll, aborted the take off and carried out safe exit.

“At the Ambala airfield, a Jaguar aircraft aborted take-off while getting airborne for a routine night flying mission. The pilot carried out safe and quick exit. The aircraft caught fire,” an IAF spokesperson said in New Delhi.

A court of inquiry has been ordered into the accident.