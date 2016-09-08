From tomorrow, the Railways will use the ‘Flexi Fare system’ for Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains. Here’s a Q&A on how it will work:

How does this system work?

A flexi fare system is a pricing method introduced by the Indian Railways on premium trains such as Shatabdi, Duronto and Rajdhani. As per this system, the train fare will increase depending on the demand. Airlines already use this method of pricing.

However, this should not be confused with ‘flexible fare system’ that airlines adopt, where the passengers can modify the journey date and time, reschedule single or multiple stops by buying a single ticket.

Is it similar to surge pricing used by radio taxis?

No. Surge pricing adopted by radio taxis depends on the demand and availability of the vehicle. It may change any number of times through the day. But in flexi fare system, the prices increase every time when one-tenth of the seats are filled up. Read more on surge pricing.

How will the fare be calculated?

The base fares will increase 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold, subject to a prescribed ceiling limit.

If you are travelling by Shatabdi Express from Bengaluru to Chennai in Chair Car, the base fare is currently Rs. 505. Assuming there are 100 seats available at the day it opens for booking, if you are among the first 10 to book the ticket, then your base fare remains the same.

If what is on offer is the next 10%, that is from 11th to 20th, your base fare will increase by 10 per cent to Rs. 555.50.

From 21st to 30th, it will be Rs. 606.

From 31st to 40th, Rs. 656.50.

From 41st to 50th, Rs. 707.

From 51st onwards, it is Rs. 757.50 because the ceiling for Shatabdi Chair Car is 1.5 times the base fare.

Fare Structure for Rajdhani and Duronto category of Trains Charges % of berths 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 2S 1X 1.1X 1.2X 1.3X 1.4X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X SL 1X 1.1X 1.2X 1.3X 1.4X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 3A 1X 1.1X 1.2X 1.3X 1.4X 1.4X 1.4X 1.4X 1.4X 1.4X 2A 1X 1.1X 1.2X 1.3X 1.4X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 1A 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X X= Base Fare

Fare Structure for Shatabdi category of Trains Charges % of berths 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% CC 1X 1.1X 1.2X 1.3X 1.4X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X 1.5X EC 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X 1X X= Base Fare

What about concessions?

The existing rules for concessions remain, but they will be calculated as per the new base fare. Going by the previous example, if you are a senior citizen woman and the 43rd person to book the ticket, then your base fare will be fifty per cent of Rs. 707, i.e., Rs. 353.50.

Suppose I am getting a ticket across the counter on the date of the journey. How much will I pay?

Tickets under current booking shall be sold at the last price sold for that class. Vacant berths left at the time of charting will also be offered for current booking.

Any exemptions?

First AC in Duronto and Rajdhani and Executive Class in Shatabdi trains do not come under flexi fare.

There may be a scenario that my ticket is costlier than a first class ticket. How will I know it?

If you are booking through IRCTC, you will be prompted. In case of over-the-counter bookings, the agent will inform you. The last price for every class of tickets for the particular train will be printed in the reservation chart.

What about AC berths or seats in other trains?

Non-premium trains will not be charged as per flexi fare.

How will Tatkal rates be applied in the premium trains?

Firstly, the Railways has decided to do away with Premium Tatkal Quota (a dynamic increase in fare when half the tickets in Tatkal quota are booked) in such trains. For regular Tatkal bookings, the existing guidelines prevail and the Tatkal Charges has been discontinued. The Tatkal fare is 1.5 times higher than the regular base fare for all classes except First AC and Economy Class.

Will other charges like service tax and superfast charge continue?

All other supplementary charges such as reservation charges, cantering charges, superfast charges, service tax will be levied based on new base fare.

What will happen if I cancel a ticket?

The existing rules shall prevail. Depending on your time of cancellation, you will be partly refunded.

I have already booked my ticket and I am travelling after Sept. 9. Should I pay extra?

No. You will not be charged extra if you have booked your ticket prior to September 9.