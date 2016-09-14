The country's first-ever hotline to curb sexual abuse of children through the Internet and to remove child pornographic content online is set to be unveiled next week.

Aarambh Initiative, a network of organisations and individuals working on child protection in the country, has collaborated with the U.K.-based Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which is an industry watchdog and is the most successful hotline in the world at removing child pornography.

The hotline in India will be hosted on aarambhindia.org and will enable users to report child sexual abuse images and videos in a safe and anonymous environment.

While the hotline will initially be in English and Hindi, it will be available in 22 regional languages.