The six men, part of an Islamic State-inspired group and arrested from Kerala earlier this month, had allegedly been asked by their Afghanistan-based handler to behead at least three persons, two belonging to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and one of the Bhartiya Janata Party. They were also asked to record the act on video, said a senior official of the Union Home Ministry.

One of the accused — Abu Basheer, 29, alias Rashid, a mechanic — had been asked to procure swords, the official said.

They had been under watch for four months and were arrested on October 2 as they assembled at a hilltop in Kannur of Kerala to plan an attack at a rally planned for November by the RSS in Tamil Nadu, the official said.

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier told The Hindu that the module had been under surveillance for four months, and they arrested the group on October 2 after one of the accused — Manseed alias Omar al Hindi, 30, a Kerala resident working in Qatar — made an unscheduled visit to India in the last week of September.

Manseed, together with five others, had assembled at a hilltop to plan blasts and attacks on key politicians in Kerala and Tamil Nadu when they were apprehended, a statement by the NIA had said.