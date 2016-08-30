Protesters hurl stones at a police vehicle in country”, he said. Batmaloo in Srinagar on Tuesday. — Photo: Nissar Ahmad

The terror outfit asked deceased CRPF commandant Pramod Kumar’s daughter and wife to visit Kashmir to "understand the pain" of the people.

Recent recruit and local Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Malik on Tuesday asked deceased CRPF commandant Pramod Kumar’s daughter and wife to visit Kashmir to “understand the pain” of the people as he warned of more attacks against the security forces.

“When Mr. Kumar’s daughter said she ‘loved her father the most’, it brought tears to my eyes. We do not want to see any child getting orphaned but India has forced us to take up guns by its forced occupation,” Mr. Malik said.

“I want to tell her mother to come to Kashmir and see how many children have become orphans and mothers have become widows at the hands of the Indian forces,” Mr. Malik said in an 11-minute video released to a local news portal in Srinagar.

With guns blazing in the backdrop, the Hizbul commander threatened of more attacks.

“India thought [former Hizbul commander Burhan] Wani’s martyrdom perhaps will allow it to live in peace. We will not let India live in peace until it leaves Kashmir. We will send the forces packed in trunks [coffins] like that of CRPF’s Mr. Kumar’s,” he added.

He also warned against using the label of terrorists. “We are mujahideen who are fighting for the right to self-determination. We are the torchbearers of humanity,” the Hizbul commander said.

In rare remarks, Mr. Malik claimed that if migrant Pandits return, “they [militants] will welcome them and act as their guardians”.

However, he warned local residents of joining as Special Police Officers. “Local police should sit back home like employees of other departments. Death will be the fate of those policemen who continue performing duties,” Mr. Malik warned.

In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, United Jehad Council (UJC) supremo Syed Salahuddin claimed that armed men in anti-government rallies were “not their men”. “Indian agents also participate in rallies and foment trouble to give a chance to the forces to open fire,” said Mr. Salahuddin.

He asked Pakistan to snap diplomatic ties with India and “persuade the Organisation of Islamic Conference to do the same.” Meanwhile, the Lashkar-e-Toiba has hailed Pakistan for sending a parliamentarian on a diplomatic mission over Kashmir.