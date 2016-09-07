Sources in NBT, however, say the decision was part of a routine, review exercise and there was no need to read a political agenda in it.

A host of scholars from India and abroad have come out against the National Book Trust's decision not to reprint the Hindi edition of eminent historian Bipan Chandra's book Communalism – A Primer. They have demanded that the NBT continue reprinting and publishing the book.

“Professor Bipan Chandra was not only one of India’s foremost historians, but also one of the most uncompromising defenders of the secular and democratic cause in this country. As Chairman of the National Book Trust (NBT), he breathed a new life into it,” said a statement signed by the scholars. “We have been shocked to learn that the very National Book Trust over which he had presided, has revoked the reprint order for the Hindi version of his book, Communalism - a Primer...”

The signatories to the statement include Irfan Habib, Romila Thapar, DN Jha, Prabhat Patnaik, KN Panikkar, Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, Ravi Ahuja, Mridula Mukherjee, Ania Loomba, Nivedita Menon and many others.

The statement adds, “Such action on the part of the NBT is a gross violation of freedom of views, and amounts in effect to the assumption that communalism is now the official doctrine of the country and no criticism of it or its practitioners can be permitted.”

Sources in the NBT, however, say the decision not to reprint the book was part of a routine, review exercise and there was no need to read a political agenda in it. The NBT had decided not to reprint several other books too, they pointed out.

Months back, Delhi University stopped the sale and publication of Prof. Chandra's book India's Struggle for Independence after complaints that it it called Bhagat Singh a “revolutionary terrorist”. While co-authors Prof. Mridula Mukherjee and Prof. Aditya Mukherjee offered to replace the term – which has acquired a pejorative meaning in recent years – the decision to remove the book from DU's reference list stays as of now.