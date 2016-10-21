National

NEW DELHI, October 21, 2016
Updated: October 21, 2016 03:30 IST

Hindutva as ‘way of life’ challenged

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Teesta Setalvad
V Sreenivasa Murthy
Teesta Setalvad

Noting that India has reached the crossroads where “narrow and supremacist” interpretations of history, culture, social studies and law threaten the fundamentals of nationhood, three citizens on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to undo the “devastating consequences” of its 1996 judgment defining Hindutva as a way of life.

Anti-Godhra activist Teesta Setalvad, theatre activist and author Shamsul Islam and senior journalist Dilip Mandal appealed to a seven-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur that the interpretation given in the 1996 judgment by Justice J.S. Verma has led to “Hindutva becoming a mark of nationalism and citizenship.”

The Constitution Bench is considering how parties and their candidates misuse religion to swing votes and what constitutes corrupt electoral practice under Section 123 (3) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Focal points

One of the focal points before the Bench is the interpretation the Supreme Court gave to the term ‘Hindutva/Hinduism’ in the Dr. Ramesh Yeshwant Prabhoo versus Prabhakar K. Kunte judgment in 1996 and the consequences that followed.

In an application seeking permission to address the Constitution Bench, Ms. Setalvad and her two co-applicants said the apex court’s interpretation of Hindutva/Hinduism as a “way of life” in 1996 has today led to “demands of homogenisation and assimilation of minority communities and SC/ST in the Hindutva way of life.”

“Hindutva has become a mark of nationalism and citizenship. The interpretation has curtailed faith in secularism, which is the basic feature of the Constitution,” the application, filed through advocate Aparna Bhat, contended. In an oblique reference to the ruling party, the applicants said how a “political dispensation” wants to stifle India’s academic pursuit and scientific temper through narrow interpretations of faith and mythology.

As triple talaq engage public debate and cow vigilantism runs amock, Ms. Setalvad and her co-petitioners said justification of certain customs and practices on the ground of their being from the “Shastras or Sharia are equally worrisome and condemnable.”

RELATED NEWS

SC’s poser on misuse of religion in electionsOctober 19, 2016

More In: National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Explore Goa on a balloon

Narendra Tomar is BJP’s Punjab election in-charge

U.K. Minister readies ground for May’s visit

Hindutva as ‘way of life’ challenged

Customers must be doubly vigilant: Security experts

No need to panic, card holders told

Jaitley rues lack of humour and satire in public discourse

Hungary, Algeria back fight against terror: Ansari

Mayawati dares BJP to give land to Dalits

Pakistan warns India against breaching Indus Water Treaty


Tamil Nadu

No rift with DMK: TNCC chief

Accent on traditional water systems

This amma continues to sell an idli for Re. 1

Jayalalithaa taken off sedation, able to sit up

Metal bridges along NMR route to be replaced

Wipro to acquire Appirio for $500 million

Cracker shop courted danger

Toddy movement fields candidate for Aravakurichi assembly poll

Dengue mazdoors seek more wages

Kerala

Attack on staff: NFPE stages march

KSEB starts safety drive at Sabarimala

Statue of Raghavan Master to feature a harmonium too

Crop loss: Kuttanad farmers to get compensation

Sebastian Paul flays lawyers

Engagements

NTPC to set up floating solar plant

Hundreds throng Sabarimala for rituals

Three held on charge of youth’s murder

Karnataka

Don’t play politics over Mahadayi row: Farmers

Corporation to set up plant to recycle construction debris

Mysuru hosts regional-level Rural IT Quiz

Centre to wipe out rust with galvanised steel

BJP demands rehabilitation of residents

Other States

Another Bahuguna leaves Congress for BJP

Explore Goa on a balloon

Farming resumes in Singur after a decade

UP police nab two more alleged Naxals

19 killed as bus falls into gorge in J&K

Rita Bahuguna a betrayer: Congress

SP lines up back-to-back meeting under shadow of bitter feud

SHO, two other cops suspended

Cobra causes a stir at Secretariat

Andhra Pradesh

‘Tirumala on a par with Vatican, Disneyland’

‘Reverse cycling’ Linga Reddy aims at Guinness!

Officials to adopt 55 rescued child workers

Jupudi dares Jagan to declare assets

IAB assures water for rabi in twin Godavari districts

Telangana

‘Explore opportunities in Japan’

Grand plans to develop tourism circuit

Jupudi dares Jagan to declare assets

Positive signals from Microsoft: CM

Vemulaghat villagers seek details of Mallannasagar under RTI

Centre to wipe out rust with galvanised steel

Biocon Q2 net at Rs.162 crore

Concept of policing had undergone drastic change

RIL to invest Rs.1 lakh cr. more in Jio

Police create awareness on weapons and vehicles


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

Customers must be doubly vigilant: Security experts

Change passwords, follow safe practices, be doubly vigilant, whether affected or not »