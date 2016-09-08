Centre likely to clear appointments based on collegium’s advice by weekend

The appointment of nearly 25 High Court judges is likely to be cleared by this weekend, days before the issue of delay in execution of the collegium’s recommendations comes up for hearing in the Supreme Court.

Sources said the fresh appointments to at least six High Courts are based on the recommendations the Supreme Court collegium made in April-May.

As many as 74 recommendations were being processed by the government. Most of them, barring “a few” cases where the executive and the judiciary have “difference of opinion”, were likely to be cleared by September-end.

The process of appointment usually takes 60 to 75 days.

“The fresh appointments were in the pipeline and should not be linked to the hearing next week,” a source said.

The fresh appointments are to be made to the Allahabad, Calcutta, Delhi, Rajasthan and Bombay High Courts and others.

Stern message



Observing that the justice delivery system was “collapsing,” the Supreme Court had sent out a stern message to the Centre on August 12 about non-execution of the collegium’s decision to transfer and appoint Chief Justices and judges in High Courts.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, who heads the five-member Supreme Court collegium, asked Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi to seek instructions from the Centre.

“We won’t tolerate logjam in judges’ appointment which is stifling judicial work. We will fasten accountability.”

Mr. Rohatgi is likely to present a chart before the apex court on the present position of the recommendations made by the collegium.

Increasing vacancies

The Bench said the eight-month-old decision of the collegium had not been given effect to.

“Why is there mistrust? Where is the proposal languishing? 75 names have been recommended by the collegium, but there seems to be no response. Even the appointment of Chief Justices is pending.” The bench also referred to the data on vacancies in various High Courts, including Kerala, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. “The vacancy in High Courts has risen to 43 per cent and there are four million cases pending in these courts. The whole system is collapsing,” it said.