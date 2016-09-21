Onkarnath Dalai (centre), father of slain soldier Gangadhar Dalai, and relatives burst into tears as brother Barun, left, looks on near the mortal remains of the jawan prior to cremation at Jamuna Balia village, west of Kolkata, on Tuesday.

Among the mourners was Biwajit Ghorai’s school teacher.

Thousands gathered on Tuesday at Jamuna Balia village in Howrah and at the confluence of the Bhaghirathi and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island for the final rites of two jawans from the State killed in the Uri attack.

“Not only people from our village but from adjoining villages had turned up at about 5 am in the morning for the funeral,” the slain jawan Gangadhar Dalui’s cousin Bappa Das told The Hindu.

He was cremated at 6 a.m. with full state honours.

At Sagar island, the body of Biswajit Ghorai arrived on board an army helicopter at about 9.45 a.m. The final rites were performed at about 1 p.m

In Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Though it is an affair of the central government [to compensate martyred soldiers], the State government is announcing an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the martyred soldiers' families on humanitarian ground. If they have anyone in the family who is looking for a job, we may consider her or him for a job in the Home Guard.”

Thousands gathered from across Rajsamand district of Rajasthan for the cremation of Havaldar Nimb Singh Rawat, killed in the Uri terror attack at his native village Rajwa on Tuesday. His six-year-old son Chandan Singh, carried by his, lit the pyre amid slogans praising his martyrdom.

Havaldar Rawat’s mortal remains were brought to the village by the local Army unit from Udaipur airport on Monday.

In a cruel twist of fate, Tuesday was Rawat’s 48th birthday. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.