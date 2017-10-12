HC seeks details of cracker licences

The Supreme Court banned firecrackers in Delhi and the national capital region. File | Photo Credit: Meeta Ahlawat

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of deteriorating air quality and asked the States of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to submit details of licences to sell firecrackers.

This came days after the Supreme Court banned firecrackers in Delhi and the national capital region.

A High Court Bench, comprising justices A.K.Mittal and Amit Rawal, sought the response of the authorities while taking note of the issue of pollution caused by firecrackers.

The High Court asked the authorities for details of permanent as well as temporary licences.

Senior advocate Anupam Gupta, who has been appointed amicus curiae, said the court would hear the matter on Friday.

Kolkata - The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) will enforce the existing ban on sale and use of firecrackers that generate sound over 90 decibels and not opt for a blanket ban as is the case in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)