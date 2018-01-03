HC notice to Centre on new Haj policy

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging a provision in the new Haj Policy, which debars persons with disabilities to apply for the pilgrimage to Mecca.

A Bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar asked the Haj Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to submit their response on the plea before April 11, the next date of hearing.

The policy debars “persons suffering from polio, tuberculosis, congestive and respiratory ailment, acute coronary insufficiency, coronary thrombosis, mental disorder, infectious leprosy, AIDS, or any other communicable disability or handicapped” from applying for Haj pilgrimage.