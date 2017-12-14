Haven’t declared Amarnath a silent zone, clarifies NGT

more-in

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday clarified its orders on ‘maintaining silence’ around the Amarnath shrine and said that its previous order had not been “correctly reported in different quarters”.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar said the order passed by the Tribunal on Wednesday had “neither intended nor actually declared the entire area falling under the Amarnath Ji Shrine Board a silence zone”.

“The only restriction that the Tribunal had placed and which is now reiterated to provide complete clarity is that the devotee or anyone standing in front of the Amarnath shivling shall maintain silence,” said the green panel Bench.

Further, the Bench said the restrictions had been imposed keeping in mind the adverse effects that noise, heat and vibration can have on the natural formation.

One-way queue

Additionally, the Bench directed that a one-way queue of visitors had to be maintained at the shrine.

“On the last stairs, approximately 30 steps leading to the holy cave, it should be ensured that no person or pilgrim carries any material as it is already the practice of the Board,” said the Bench.

The NGT has directed all the authorities, including the State of Jammu and Kashmir and the Amarnath Shrine Board, to comply with the orders.