Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Wednesday said he has all the “qualities” to become the Prime Minister though his being a Muslim could be a “shortcoming.”

Mr. Khan, who is known for his controversial remarks, told journalists “Make me the Prime Minister of the country and I will show how the country is run. I have all the qualities of being the Prime Minister, I have experience and education.”

“Barring the fact that I am a Muslim, there is no other shortcoming,” Mr. Khan said.

He was asked as to what policy needs to be adopted by the Centre in the wake of the Uri terror attack. “No policy will be made on the basis of what I say to deal with the situation like Uri,” the U.P. Minister said, adding that he would press SP president Mulayam Singh to pitch for making him the Prime Minister.

Asked about his detractors, Mr. Khan said they were “barking dogs” who have no effect on him as he continued to do his own work.