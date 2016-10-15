The 23-year-old Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader has appealed to the Delhi Chief Minister to raise the issues of Patidar community in Delhi.

The Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is on four day visit to Gujarat, has extended the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti's (PAAS) support to him in return for the Delhi CM's support for the community's demand for quota and OBC status.

The letter was handed over to Mr. Kejriwal by Mr. Patel's aides in Mehsana Friday late night.

The 23-year-old has appealed to the Delhi Chief Minister to raise the issues of Patidar community in Delhi because the BJP government in Gujarat has "crushed the democracy" in the state. He also mentioned about a dozen Patidars killed in police firing during last year's agitation.

Mr. Kejriwal visited the families of those who killed in police firing in Mehsana and is scheduled to hold a rally in Surat on Sunday.