Not allowed to take “undue advantage” of the liberty

: The Rajasthan High Court has granted permission to Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convenor Hardik Patel, who is staying in Udaipur after his expulsion from Gujarat, to move around in the city after intimating the police. The court directed Mr. Patel not to take “undue advantage” of the liberty.

Disposing of a habeas corpus writ petition moved by Mr. Patel, a Division Bench of the court at its principal seat in Jodhpur said on Friday that it was the State government’s duty to consider all facts and circumstances about the petitioner, hailing from Gujarat, to maintain law and order and keep peace in Rajasthan.

The Patidar quota leader will not be allowed to hold any rally or demonstration or indulge in any activity that could cause threat to social harmony and law and order, said the Bench comprising Justice G.K. Vyas and Justice G.R. Moolchandani.

In his writ petition, Mr. Patel had challenged the action of police in confining him to his temporary residence, which he said amounted to his “house arrest” without any valid ground. The Gujarat High Court had released him on bail on July 8, with the rider that he would remain out of the State for six months.

Mr. Patel had accused police officers of misinterpreting the conditions imposed on him by wrongfully confining him at a Congress leader’s house in Udaipur’s Srinath Nagar, where he is staying.

However, the court said it was satisfied that the petitioner was not in illegal confinement or in house arrest and no illegal conditions had been imposed on him so as to restrain him from enjoying freedom.

The Bench also directed Mr. Patel to seek permission from the Gujarat High Court if he wanted to go out of Udaipur within the expiry of six months’ period.