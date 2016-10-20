The former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju, summoned by the Supreme Court to explain his criticism of the Soumya case verdict, has said he is ready to do so, but wanted the court to consider if Article 124(7) of the Constitution barred him from appearing before it.

Two days ago, the court summoned Mr. Katju to point out the “fundamental flaws” as alleged by him in the rape case. In a Facebook post, he said, “If the judges hold that it does not debar me, I would be happy to appear and place my views.”

Mr. Katju said he was preparing his detailed response which would be uploaded on Facebook. — PTI