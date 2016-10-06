The apex court fixed the matter for further hearing on October 17.

In a stinging criticism of the handling of the dengue and chikungunya menace in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Thursday said the authorities were “not interested” and the people have been “left to suffer”.

It also expressed disappointment over the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting between the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government on curbing vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya, and asked them to hold another meeting at 5.30 pm on Thursday to firm up steps to check the diseases.

“We have gone through the minutes of meeting held yesterday and we are quiet disappointed with the outcome,” a bench of justices M B Lokur and Amitava Rao said.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Delhi Chief Secretary, told the bench that Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung would convene a meeting in which those officers, who were directed to attend the meeting by the court in its October 4 order, would be present.

The bench also asked senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who is an amicus curiae in the matter, to participate in the meeting and express his views on how to tackle the menace of the diseases.

“We expect the participants to keep the interest of people of Delhi in mind while doing the entire exercise,” the bench said, adding “we expect that the action taken is collaborative and cooperative“.

On October 4, the apex court directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain to hold a meeting with Mr. Jung, which was held yesterday, to chalk out a strategy for curbing the diseases, while warning Delhi government against indulging in blame game.

The bench had refused to go into allegations and counter- allegations over power tussle between Mr. Jung and the Kejriwal government. It said “no substitute” should attend the meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, except whose names have been proposed.

The court had asked Union Health secretary P K Mishra, Chief Secretary K K Sharma, commissioners of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the New Delhi Municipal Council and the CEO of the Delhi Cantonment Board to attend the meeting with the Lieutenant Governor.

Apart from the officials of civic bodies, the court had asked Mr. Gonsalves, the Chairman of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the General Manager of Northern Railway and the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority to attend the meeting.

On October 3, the apex court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the Health Minister for failing to file an affidavit disclosing names of officials whom he had alleged of not cooperating in checking the menace of dengue and chikungunya.

It has earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a seven-year-old boy due to dengue last year after being allegedly denied treatment by five private hospitals and the subsequent alleged suicide by his parents.

The five hospitals — Max hospital in Saket, Moolchand Khairatiram Hospital in Lajpat Nagar, Aakash Hospital in Malviya Nagar, Saket City Hospital and Irene Hospital, Kalkaji, were issued show cause notices to explain why their registration should not be cancelled for allegedly refusing to admit the boy.