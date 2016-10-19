Rare visitors: Tourists from Thailand strolling on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The Army on Tuesday expressed concern over the growing number of gun-snatching incidents in Kashmir even as a fresh video of a local Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander called upon youth to grab weapons from government forces.

Speaking at a function in Baramulla district, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps Commander, Lt. General Satish Dua said, “The Army is working closely with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to bring normality in the State. However, the incidents of rifle-snatching are a cause of concern for the Army.”

The Army statement comes two days after militants snatched five rifles from policemen guarding a Doordarshan transmitter tower in Anantnag district. Ever since Hizbul militant commander Burhan Wani was killed on July 8, south Kashmir has witnessed a spike in incidents of weapon-snatching. Militants have so far decamped with more than 55 service rifles. A defence spokesman said at least 44 persons “involved in terror-related activities” had been arrested in a 12-hour operation in Baramulla.

A police spokesman said 122 youths, indulging in protests, have been arrested in the Valley since Monday.

Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling along the LoC in fresh violation of the ceasefire in Rajouri district. Indian troops “retaliated strongly.”

According to reports, Pakistani troops fired at Indian forward posts in the Laam Battalion area in the Naushera sector. The firing started at 8.30 p.m. on Monday and continued till 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Defence officials said. The Pakistani troops used 8-mm mortar bombs and small and automatic weapons.