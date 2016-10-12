Late on Wednesday night, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two Pakistani ISI agents from border town of Khavda in Kutch district.

Identified as Mohammad Alana and Safur Sumara, ATS is learnt to have recovered several incriminating documents pertaining to the movements of Indian army and paramilitary forces in the region with them.

The ATS sources added that the captured ISI agents had communicated this information to the Pakistani side. They had allegedly become active after India carried out surgical strikes on Pakistan last month.

More details are awaited.