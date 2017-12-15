Gujarat animus finds echo in Rajya Sabha

On business: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Ministers Ananth Kumar, Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, arriving in Parliament on Friday.

The Opposition stalled the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session on Friday, demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, and others have entered into a conspiracy with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.

The House was suspended thrice before the Chair decided to adjourn for the day at 3 p.m., with the entire Opposition in the well.

The protest began right in the morning after Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu disallowed a notice by the Congress and other Opposition parties seeking suspension of business to discuss the matter.

Disqualification of MPs

The Opposition members also protested against the disqualification of the former Janata Dal(U) leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar from the House.

Ruling party MPs countered the protest. The Opposition raised the issue soon after the Chairman informed the House of his decision to disqualify them after giving them a chance to make their case.

When the House reassembled at noon for question hour, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of Mr. Modi’s remarks against Dr. Singh. “There are charges ... many Foreign Secretaries, High Commissioners and Ambassadors ... charges have been levelled against them that they are hatching a conspiracy with Pakistan in the Gujarat elections. On December 10 in Palampur, the PM made this allegation. This is not an ordinary allegation ... [this is] against a former PM, Vice-President and Army Chief,” Mr. Azad said.

The Chair did not allow suspension of business.

As the members created more uproar, the Chair adjourned the House till 2.30 p.m.

Uproar continues

When the House met again, Mr. Azad raised the issue amid continuing uproar, and Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien adjourned the House till 3 p.m.

The Congress members, now joined by Samajwadi Party and Left members, trooped into the well, raising slogans.

As the slogan-shouting continued, Mr. Kurien adjourned the proceedings.

When the House reassembled, the Opposition members continued their protests, forcing him to adjourn the House for the day.