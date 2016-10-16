He points to the destructive role played by invasive species such as eucalyptus trees

A botanist at the Royal Botanic Garden at Edinburgh, Henry Noltie, who was on a visit to the Nilgiris, spoke of the tremendous threats faced by the forests in the Nilgiris and also of the destructive role played by invasive species, such as the omnipresent eucalyptus trees that dot many parts of the landscape in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Noltie, who has been studying Indian plant species over the last 10 years, said that there needed to be better awareness among the forest department in India about the importance of native species of plants and trees, and how their survival is linked to the well-being of the animals in The Nilgiris.

“I last visited The Nilgiris in 2002, and there has been a huge amount of change, and plenty of destruction wreaked on the forests through development,” he said.

He said that in the United Kingdom as well, North American conifers had been introduced and have become an invasive species. He said that there had been a shift in focus in the UK too towards reintroducing native species into the local landscape. “Coincidentally, an Indian plant species, known as the Himalayan Balsam, has become an invasive species in many parts,” he said.

He added that in India too, afforestation practices should be geared towards the introduction of local plant species. “Eucalyptus was initially introduced for fuel as they were fast-growing. Afforestation in places where such trees are cut down should focus on reintroducing local shola trees,” he said.

Mr. Noltie also said that botanical gardens in India needed to play a greater role in raising awareness among the public about the importance of native species as well.

“Right now, they are geared towards showcasing bright, flowering plants not native to India. There needs to be more done to make people aware of local plant species,” he said.