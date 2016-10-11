A CRPF patrol was attacked in Shopian, even as the encounter in a government institute building in Pampore, near Srinagar in Kashmir continued for the second day.

A grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF patrol team in Bona Bazar in Shopian, officials said.

One jawan and seven civilians were injured as the grenade exploded on the road. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are reported to be stable.

Security forces cordoned off the area immediately and a search is underway.