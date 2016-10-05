Militants attacked the residence of a ruling PDP MLA in Shopian town of Kashmir by lobbing a grenade at it, police said on Wednesday.

However, there was no damage done due to the explosion that took place on Tuesday night.

A police official said that “Militants hurled a grenade at the residence of MLA Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat at 11:10 PM last night.”

He said the grenade landed in the compound of the house and exploded without causing any damage.