Militants attacked the residence of a ruling PDP MLA in Shopian town of Kashmir by lobbing a grenade at it, police said on Wednesday.
Militants attacked the residence of a ruling PDP MLA in Shopian town of Kashmir by lobbing a grenade at it, police said on Wednesday.
However, there was no damage done due to the explosion that took place on Tuesday night.
A police official said that “Militants hurled a grenade at the residence of MLA Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat at 11:10 PM last night.”
He said the grenade landed in the compound of the house and exploded without causing any damage.
Keywords: Kashmir conflict
More In: National | News | Other States