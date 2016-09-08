With green gram reaching the domestic market early, the Centre has decided to start buying the produce at the minimum support price from September. The earlier plan was to start the purchase on October 1.

This year, Karnataka and Maharashtra have told the Agriculture Ministry that they would buy the produce at the MSP. “Since moong dal has started coming in and the two States have offered to buy it at the MSP, the Centre has decided to provide Rs.5,275 a quintal as the NSP from September 1,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The decision has been taken in the interest of farmers. This year, the minimum support price is Rs. 425 more than that of the previous year, the statement added.

“The Ministry has requested all other States to take advantage of the scheme and send proposals to the Centre if the price of the commodity dips below the minimum support price,” the statement said. In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, government agency- Nafed is prepared for the procurement.