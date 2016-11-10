SLIDESHOW

Great exchange mela at banks


Nov 10, 2016

A day after high-value currencies were demonetised, banks that opened its doors were flooded with people eager to do away with Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes. Some were lucky to own the newly-introduced Rs. 2000 notes. Images from across the nation.



More slideshows in these sections

Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Prisoner stabbed in Mysuru jail, succumbs in hospital

Diary of a disciple

Great exchange mela at banks

Repertoire and beyond

The sound of silence

Significance of the kriti

A shrine of his dreams

Raising the baton

Rama Anujan - Kamban

Classics will hold sway


Tamil Nadu

Case filed against DMK candidate in Thirupparankundram

‘Centre will act as guarantor for fishermen’

Not a single tree in Girivalam path should be cut, says NGT

Stalin demands white paper on U-turn on major schemes

Aravakurichi gets one more observer

Diary of a disciple

Repertoire and beyond

The sound of silence

Significance of the kriti

Kerala

Huge crowds at bank branches across Kerala

Magistrate commits suicide in Kasaragod

Bid to end lawyer-scribe standoff in Kerala

Currency in hand, but food did not come on a platter

Trade hit in Kollam post-demonetisation

Kerala History Congress set to begin tomorrow

Keep vigil against drugs, students told

Guidelines to prepare for drought situation

Campus Notes

Karnataka

BJP, Bajrang Dal try to disrupt Tipu Jayanti in Mangaluru

Prisoner stabbed in Mysuru jail, succumbs in hospital

Bus carrying wedding party overturns near Mysuru, 39 hurt

Body of stunt man found in T.G. Halli reservoir

Was BJP always anti-Tipu?

Other States

Navy vessel with all-woman crew flagged off from Panaji

Agritech meet begins in Jaipur with call to adopt global best practices

Decision on coalition in U.P. not that easy: Akhilesh

In Rajasthan, Congress leaders iron out differences over dinner

‘Milk sales up after prohibition’

Militant killed as Army foils infiltration in J&K’s Baramulla

Entries for Laadli awards open till Dec. 15

Rajnath Singh justifies ‘historic’ demonetisation in Ballia

Mumbai student on a mission for Army bravehearts

Andhra Pradesh

Police to assist banks, post offices

Deathblow to red sanders smuggling nework

Cong. opposes high-value notes

‘State should move court to get its share of properties from TS’

TTD sees opportunity to take the e-route

Telangana

Aam aadmi hit the most by demonetisation

KCR invited to Davos meet

Bhadradri project hits eco roadblock

India-US cooperation will continue: Consul General

Queues at toll plazas mar traffic flow

TTD sees opportunity to take the e-route

Awareness camp on diabetes held

Mother Teresa’s sainthood to be celebrated

Pregnant women get free medical treatment

Provide better medicare to people: Collector


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

Amarinder, Punjab Cong. MLAs resign over SYL verdict

After Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced that Punjab's law of terminating water sharing agreement with other states through Punjab Termina... »