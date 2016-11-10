SLIDESHOW
Great exchange mela at banks
Nov 10, 2016
A day after high-value currencies were demonetised, banks that opened its doors were flooded with people eager to do away with Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes. Some were lucky to own the newly-introduced Rs. 2000 notes. Images from across the nation.
