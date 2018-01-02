Govt. urges Congress not to press for amendments to triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha

The government on Tuesday urged the Congress not to press for amendments to the triple talaq Bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, when it is likely to come up for consideration in the Rajya Sabha on January 3.

The Lok Sabha has already cleared the ‘Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government would like the Congress to maintain the stand it took in the Lok Sabha by not pressing for amendments.

“We are having continuous talks with the Opposition parties, including the Congress. We have told the Congress that since they have not pressed for any amendments in the Lok Sabha, they should do the same in the Rajya Sabha,” said Mr. Kumar.

The Congress had moved amendments to certain provisions of the Bill in the Lok Sabha but did not press for a vote.

Congress's stand

Renuka Chowdhury, Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, said her party always stood for empowerment of women right since Independence, but the party needs to see what has been actually included in the Bill.

“There is no question of us not standing by anything that empowers women. There is no black and white solution to this, We have to see how the debate evolves... what is actually included and how is it implementable.... and until it is equitable for all women under all clauses of talaq. This is only talaq-e-biddat [triple talaq],” Ms. Chowdhury said.

Though a few allies of the BJP like the Shiv Sena have demanded that the Bill be sent to a select committee, the government feels there is no need for it as legislation had debated upon in the Lok Sabha.

“There is no need to go to any committee because the issue has been debated. What should be the fate of triple talaq affected women? There is a greater consensus within the country that there should be a stringent law, preventive mechanism to give protection to Muslim women. I am confident that all parties will cooperate in the Rajya Sabha,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.