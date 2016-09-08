Till date married sons were not considered as dependent family member and not eligible for consideration for compassionate appointment.

On Wednesday the centre directed all the concerned ministries/departments to `re-open/reconsider’ the cases of compassionate appointment rejected solely on the grounds of marital status in respect of `married sons’. There is no reference to `married daughters’ in the directive though in the original scheme sons and daughters are on same footing.

The decision follows various court orders in the last two years which had questioned the rationale behind the union government’s policy on the "Scheme for Compassionate Appointments’. All those whose cases were rejected from May 2013 to February 2015 will gain from the review of the scheme.

In a fresh note on the 'Consolidated Instructions on compassionate appointment’, the Ministry referred to its January 2013 memorandum on the 'Consolidated Instructions on compassionate appointment’ and clarification issued both in 2013 and 2015 and noted that it has now been decided that married son can be considered for compassionate appointment if he otherwise fulfils all the other requirements of the 2013 Scheme.

“The cases of compassionate appointment rejected solely on the grounds of marital status in terms of FAQ No. 13 dated 30.05.2013 during the intervening period i.e. w.e.f. 30.05.2013 to 25.02.2015 in respect of married son may be reopened/reconsidered against vacancies occurring after issue of this OM”, the Ministry directive said.

The scheme of compassionate appointment of dependents has been in operation since 1998. The aim of the Scheme is to grant appointment on compassionate grounds to a dependent family member of a Government servant dying in harness or who is retired on medical grounds, thereby leaving his family in penury and without any means of livelihood.

It is applicable to the family of a Government servant, including members of the Armed Forces, who dies while in service (including death by suicide); or is retired on medical grounds before attaining the age of 55 years (57 years for erstwhile Group ‘D’ Government servants).

Dependent family member included spouse or son/daughter (including adopted ones) or brother or sister in the case of unmarried Government servant.

It is applicable to appointments made in Group `C’ against the direct recruitment quota. Compassionate appointments are exempted from recruitment procedure.