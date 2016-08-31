The government has asked the security agencies to gather more evidence against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik before they proceed to initiate any action against him.

The move comes after Solicitor-General Ranjit Kumar gave a legal opinion to the MHA saying the government needs to build a stronger case against Naik.

“The Maharashtra police has also been asked to carefully scan Mr. Zakir Naik’s speeches all over again. We don’t want to do a half-baked job,” said senior Home Ministry official.

Mr. Naik is in Saudi Arabia and is expected to return at the end of this year.

Mr. Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) and the IRF Educational Trust were served a notice by the Home Ministry for alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations on August 8.

Mr. Naik had come under the scanner for allegedly inspiring some of the Dhaka cafe attackers. The Holey Artesan Bakery in Dhaka had come under attack from armed terrorists on July 1 in which 22 people, mostly foreigners were killed.