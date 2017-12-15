Govt. clears Bill banning instant triple talaq

Instant triple talaq in any form -- oral, written or electronic form -- has been banned and made a cognisable offence. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament, the government cleared a Bill that makes instant triple talaq, or talaq-e-biddat, a crime and provides for a jail term.

Last month, the Centre had written to all the States for their comments as it plans to introduce the Bill in current session of Parliament.

This proposed Muslim Woman Protection of Rights on Marriage bill will adjudicate all cases of instant triple talaq across the country except the Jammu and Kashmir.

As per provisions of the draft bill, earlier accessed by The Hindu, a husband who resorts to instant triple talaq can be jailed up to three years and be fined.

Instant triple talaq in any form -- oral, written or electronic form -- has been banned and made a cognisable offence.

The Bill also provides for a subsistence allowance of a harassed Muslim woman and her dependent children and the custodial rights of minor children.

In August this year, the Supreme Court had passed a landmark judgement calling instant triple talaq as illegal and unconstitutional. However, government sources say, data suggests even after the judgement, there have been 67 cases of instant divorce. Before the landmark judgement of the top court, there were 177 cases of instant divorces with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar recording the maximum number of cases.

Post the Supreme Court verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set up a group of ministers that included top ministers like Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The issue of ending instant divorce was part of BJP's political campaign in the Uttar Pradesh elections and the party believes it paid dividends among the Muslim women who have been victims.