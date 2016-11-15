Ink to be used by banks to mark people exchanging defunct currency to check suspicious deposits.

The Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, which has been providing indelible ink to the Election Commission since 1962, has a new task at hand.

It has been asked by the government to keep its stocks ready so that the indelible ink can be used by banks to mark people exchanging defunct currency to check suspicious deposits.

“We have been intimated to keep the stock [of ink bottles] ready,” Mysore Ink Manager (General and Corporate Affairs) C Harakumar told PTI over the phone.

He, however, said the number of bottles government would need has not been intimated.

Grappling with unending queues and frayed tempers in banks and to check operation of syndicates, the government on Tuesday decided to introduce a system of marking customers exchanging defunct currency notes with indelible ink.

A Karnataka government undertaking, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, provides the famous indelible ink to all the States and even some foreign countries.

In 1962, the Election Commission, in collaboration with the Law Ministry, National Physical Laboratory and National Research Development Corporation, made an agreement with Mysore Paints for supply of indelible ink for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Since then, it has been supplying the ink for elections.

A bottle of indelible ink contains 10 cubic centimetres (cc). As per modern measurement methods, one cubic centimetre is equivalent to one millilitre.