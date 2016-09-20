Maharashtra tops the list with five cities — Aurangabad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur, Nashik and Thane.

The government on Tuesday announced 27 cities as a new batch of Smart Cities. In the third round of competition, Venkaiah Naidu, the Minister for Urban Development, announced the list of new cities.

Maharashtra tops the list with five cities — Aurangabad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur, Nashik and Thane — while Tamil Nadu and Karnatak come second with four cities each. Tamil Nadu has Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur and Vellore, while Karnataka has Hubli-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

“I am happy to state that the transformational Smart City Plan is running ahead of schedule,” said Mr. Naidu.