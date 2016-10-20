“According to a source in the Russian defence industry, the long-discussed lease to transfer a multipurpose Project 971 nuclear submarine to India from the Russian Navy was signed in Goa,” according to a report in Vedomosti, a leading Russian daily. File photo

$2-billion deal for second nuclear submarine was reached during the Modi-Putin summit

India and Russia have reportedly reached an agreement on the lease of a second nuclear submarine during the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Goa last week.

As reported by Alexei Nikolski in the Vedomosti, a leading Russian daily: “According to a source in the Russian defence industry, the long-discussed lease to transfer a multipurpose Project 971 nuclear submarine to India from the Russian Navy was signed in Goa.”

India had earlier leased an Akula-II class nuclear attack submarine (SSN) for a period of 10 years. The vessel was inducted into service as INS Chakra in April 2012. Since then, the government had expressed interest in leasing at least one more submarine to train Navy crew in the complex submarine operations as the nation prepares to have a large fleet of nuclear submarines.

India quietly inducted its first indigenously built nuclear ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), Arihant, into service in August completing its nuclear triad. Follow-on submarines are planned and at least two are in various stages of construction.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, an Indian team was in Russia in September to discuss the issue. The deal is believed to be worth about $2 billion.

Submarines of Project 97 (NATO name Akula-II) weighing 8,140 tonnes are considered one of the most silent SSNs in service.

The Ministry of Defence officials said they could not comment on the issue.