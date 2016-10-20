‘Shooting of the film took place long before the bilateral ties became strained’

Singer and part-time Prasar Bharati Board member Anup Jalota has come out in support of the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a film starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, following calls to ban it from theatres.

Thirteen years ago, Mr. Jalota was signatory to a protest letter addressed to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, expressing anguish at the unequal treatment that Indian artists received vis-a-vis Pakistani artists. Under the banner of National and Public Interest Society then, Mr. Jalota, director Shakti Samanta and singer Abhijeet had demanded that Pakistan treat Indians the same way as India treated artists from that country. They questioned the wisdom of the Pakistani actors earning lakhs of Indian rupees while the same was denied to Indian s.

Today, in the backdrop of a ban call given by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the Cinema Owners Exhibitors Association and the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association’s conditional support to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the part-time Prasar Bharati Board member says the people of the country should show some leniency in the matter.

“Officially, there is no declaration of a ban on Pakistani artists... The film should be shown as the Pakistani actors came on work visas and have since returned home. Not fair to blame the producers and directors as this is not their fault and the shooting of the film took place long before the ties between the two countries became strained.”

The singer, however, added: “I wish Pakistani actors who come here to make money take a stand on their state-sponsored terrorism. They are welcome here provided they tell their government to stop supporting terrorism in our country.”