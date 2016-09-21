In the wake of Uri attack, Presidents of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the “cross-border” terror strike and shared the resolve for sustained efforts to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made a phone call to the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning and expressed his condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

Mr. Modi thanked Ghani for Afghanistan's support. Later in the day, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena called up Modi to express condolences over the loss of lives in the Uri attack.

— PTI