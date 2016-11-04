Four workers were killed while 13 sustained injuries following gas leak in the fertilizer plant of the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), a State government-run PSU, near Dahej in Bharuch.

The leak occurred in the factory’s toulene di-isocyanate (TDI) plant on Wednesday night.

The GNFC authorities have shut down the unit and launched a probe. The Gujarat government has announced a compensation of Rs. 8 lakh each to the families of those died.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who hails from Bharuch district, demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. He sought proper compensation to the victims’ families and medical care for those injured.

This was the second time the plant saw a major leakage of phosgene gas from pipeline. In January 2014 also, the Industrial Safety department issued a closure notice to the unit after 15 persons fell ill following a gas leak inside the plant.