Stringent surrogacy law in India leaves couples from across the world worried.

Human embryos of couples from across the world, frozen in liquid nitrogen at countless infertility clinics across India, now float in a sea of uncertainty with surrogacy laws in India set to become tougher, but no explanation on offer as to why these embryos can’t be returned to their genetic owners.

Couples from the world over who came to India for surrogacy service are now demanding that their embryos be shipped back to them, but it is an almost impossible proposition as export of human embryos is barred. India banned commercial surrogacy in November, 2015, but panic among couples has set in only now after the Cabinet cleared the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2016 last month.

The bill, which has made the government’s intent to ban commercial surrogacy clear, is silent on the fate of embryos already banked in India.

“I have 186 embryos of couples in my clinic and I have received about 20 requests from the U.S., Canada and the U.K. to ship the embryos back to them. For now, we are holding the embryos for them,” says surrogacy specialist Dr Nayana Patel. who runs Akansha Infertility Clinic at Anand, Gujarat. She says she has met state officials at Gandhinagar to discuss the issue. Similarly about six embryos are kept at the International Fertility Centre, New Delhi and around 100 at Mumbai’s Rotunda Fertility Clinic.

“The Indian government has given no real thought, no concession to people who have their embryos locked in India,” says Sam Everingham, Global Director, Families Through Surrogacy.

Speaking to The Hindu from Australia, Mr Everingham says he has clients who would like to go for surrogacy in countries where commercial surrogacy is still allowed, or try it in their home country itself.