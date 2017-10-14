From Cyclone Phailin to GDRF

At the birthday celebration of Phailin Gouda, who was named after the cyclone, in Berhampur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The devastating Phailin cyclone that hit Odisha’s coastal Ganjam district on Oct 12, 2013, resulted in the founding of the Ganjam District Disaster Forum (GDRF), a partnership between 12 local social organisations to support administrative efforts and community preparedness during natural calamities. Now, 47 organisations are a part of the GDRF, and its reach extends to almost all villages of the district that are prone to natural calamities. The GDRF’s core committee meets every three months, especially in August and October, when cyclones and floods occur more often.

On Thursday, the GDRF quietly observed its birthday along with some children who were born on the day Phailin hit the district. The birthday of Phailin Gouda, son of Anand Gouda, was celebrated at the family’s home in Berhampur’s Pichpicha Nagar slum. The child was born as Phailin made landfall and devastated the city, thus his name.

GDRF’s convenor Lokanath Mishra said their detailed emergency plan of action was put to use during the Hudhud cyclone of October 2014, when evacuation and other preparations were carried out to check losses. Now, the plan has beenreformulated in accordance with the needs of different communities, such as fishermen, farmers, tribals and urban slum-dwellers.

Volunteers of the GDRF are active peer leaders for disaster preparedness in different villages. Most of them are trained in first aid and basic rescue operations, said Mangaraj Panda, GDRF’s co-convenor. The traditional knowledge of locals in predicting natural calamities and preparing for them is also taken into consideration.

During Phailin, some people were reluctant to leave their houses since they feared for their belongings, and had to be forcibly removed to safe places. “People now know which items they should keep with them to remain prepared for natural calamities,” said GDRF’s Bibhu Prasad Sahu.

GDRF’sground level sample survey of 35 Panchayats hit by Phailin throws light on corruption during relief and restoration efforts. It proves that non-accountability and the lack of a monitoring system are root causes of corruption during natural calamities.